East Texas police asks public to help them ID man accused of stealing over $10K from bank account

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – The Texarkana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man accused of using someone else’s information to take over $10,000 from their bank account.

Investigators say that the man allegedly used the victim’s information and put it on a fake ID. He made separate withdrawals at two different banks.

Police say the alleged thief went inside one of the banks to take out money and went through the drive-thru the other time.

He was pretty chill both times and probably figures that he got away clean at this point. However, we’ve got some good pictures and figure someone will be able to easily recognize him. Texarkana Police Department

If anyone knows who the man in the photos is, or has information about him, please contact TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.