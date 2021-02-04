East Texas police searching for couple accused of stealing from family who helped them during the holidays

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Police in Texarkana are asking for the public’s help to find a couple accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from family members while they were guests in their home.

The department said in a Facebook post that Tara Roberts and her boyfriend Brenden Inman “apparently fell on some hard times late last year.” Relatives offered to let the couple stay in their home for a few weeks in December.

Police say Roberts and Inman paid back their family’s generosity by stealing over $3,100 of their belongings while the couple stayed with them.

“That’s pretty low… 😕,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Roberts and Inman. If you have any information on where they might be, please call authorities at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.