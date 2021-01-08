East Texas police searching for man accused of shooting same man twice in two weeks

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is responsible for shooting another man twice in the past two weeks.

20-year-old Marques Thompson is wanted by the department for the shootings that occurred in Arkansas, but they say that an arrest warrant has not yet been issued.

“Obviously, we are concerned that these two incidents are connected and someone is going to get seriously hurt or killed if we can’t put a stop to it soon.” Texarkana Police Department

Thompson also already had felony warrants for his arrest even before the shooting. He had one for violating probation from an aggravated assault conviction back in 2017 and another for staliing.

If you know where we can find Thompson, please call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.