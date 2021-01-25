East Texas police believe that death of pedestrian was intentional

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police are investigating a murder where police believe a man purposely struck a pedestrian on a sidewalk.

On Jan. 9 around 4 p.m. officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Stateline where 35-year-old Cedric Traylor had been struck by a vehicle.

Montavious Sharp, 22

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Montavious Sharp, and charged him with murder.

Police say their investigation revealed that the victim was intentionally struck by Sharp. The two men are believed to have been business partners.

Police found Chris Seely after they identified that Seely witnessed Sharp run over Traylor.

