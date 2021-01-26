East Texas woman accused murder, removing baby from womb now facing the death penalty

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – An East Texas woman confessed to killing a pregnant mother, removing the woman’s unborn child, and pretending to be pregnant while claiming the child as her own is now facing the death penalty.

Taylor Parker, 27, is charged in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock and her unborn child. Simmons was 34 weeks pregnant, according to investigators.

Friday morning Taylor Parker pleaded not guilty in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock. Parker is accused of taking Hancock’s baby from her womb back in October.

Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty for three reasons: