East Texas woman arrested for arson after fire at The Mountain in Canton that killed 2 people

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – An Edgewood woman has been arrested and charged with arson resulting in a death on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of a fire at The Mountain on the grounds of First Monday Trade Days in Canton just two days ago.

38-year-old Tessa Furrh was charged with Arson Causing Bodily Injury or Death. She was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail just before noon on Wednesday. The news was first reported by The County Eagle.

The names of the two victims from the fire have not been released by investigators. It is also unknown as of this writing if Furrh’s arrest is connected to that fire, but KETK News is unaware of any other deadly fires in the Van Zandt County area on February 16.

The Mountain in Canton is known for providing lodging and shopping near the city’s famous First Monday Trade Days.

The area previously caught fire three times in the past five years, according to the fire department.