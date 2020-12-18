East Texas woman arrested for stealing computers, candy from elementary school

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been charged with allegedly breaking into Liberty-Eylau Elementary School last week and stealing computers along with Christmas candy.

24-year-old Jessica Cox was taken into custody and local police say she allegedly broke a window in the cafeteria window.

Once inside, she took computer equipment, tablets, and candy from several classrooms and offices.

After the break in was reported, LEISD was able to get images of Cox from the surveillance video.

The district posted the images to Facebook along with a plea to the community for help to identify the suspect. Several people identified Cox as the person in the photos.

Cox called the school and left a message for LEISD officers that she “wanted to turn herself in” because of what happened at the school. Officers later went to Cox’s home and arrested her.

Detectives were able to recover teacher laptops and a desktop computer.

LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said, “We really appreciate the LEISD community for their help in this investigation. They are the reason we were able to find this person so quickly.”

Several members of the community and businesses who work with the district also donated candy to the school to replace what was stolen for the student Christmas parties.