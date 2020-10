ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Mabank woman was arrested Monday morning with a substantial amount of meth in her possession while in a subdivision off Cedar Creek Lake.

Jessica Flatt, 32, was pulled over for a traffic violation. During the stop, she admitted to having meth in her possession.

After taking her into custody, the drugs weighed in at 105 grams, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

She is currently in the Henderson County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance.