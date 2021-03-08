East Texas woman indicted on second murder charge in slaying of pregnant woman, unborn child

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman who had already been charged with killing a pregnant woman last year has now been indicted for the murder of the unborn child.

Taylor Parker, 28, was arrested back in October and accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock, removing her unborn child, and claiming it as her own.

Parker faces capital murder and kidnapping charges and is being held on $5 million bond. On Friday, she pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Prosecutors said earlier this year that they would seek the death penalty.

Texas is one of 29 states that allow for criminal charges to be filed for the death of a fetus at the earliest stages of pregnancy.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by our sister station KTAL reveals that Hancock’s mother found her daughter face-down inside her home “with a large abundance of what appeared to be blood throughout the house” on the floor, furniture, walls, appliances, and other items inside the home.

Later that morning, a trooper stopped Parker’s vehicle and found an infant in her lap. The trooper told Texas Rangers “the umbilical cord was connected to the infant, which appeared to be coming out of the female’s pants as if she gave birth to the child.”

Officials said Parker was attempting to perform CPR on the infant, but the infant later died at a hospital in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was notified when doctors determined Parker did not give birth to the baby. When investigators arrived, Parker told them she was “in a physical altercation with Simmons and abducted the unborn child.”

Investigators said Parker’s boyfriend claimed she told him and others she was pregnant and was supposed to go to the hospital to pre-register to be induced on that same day. The boyfriend said the couple recently hosted a gender reveal party in celebration of the baby’s arrival.