Ex-Blue Bell CEO charged for listeria outbreak cover-up that killed 3

OVERLAND PARK, KS – APRIL 21: Blue Bell Ice Cream is seen on shelves of an Overland Park grocery store prior to being removed on April 21, 2015 in Overland Park, Kansas. Blue Bell Creameries recalled all products following a Listeria contamination. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK/AP) – The former head of Blue Bell Creameries was charged by an Austin grand jury for allegedly covering up the 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people and sickened others.

According to a release from the Justice Department, Paul Kruse was charged with six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Health officials notified the company in February 2015 that two products from its plants in Brenham, Texas, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, had tested positive for listeria. The bacterium can cause severe illness or even death in vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and the immuno-compromised.

The company removed the products after 10 cases were confirmed, including three deaths in Kansas.

Federal prosecutors allege that Kruse planned to remove the products without telling grocers or customers why the recall was happening. The company did not immediately recall the products or issue a formal warning to customers about potential contamination.

He also allegedly directed employees to tell customers that there was an unspecified problem with a manufacturing machine.

“American consumers trust that the individuals who lead food manufacturing companies will put public safety before profits.” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark

Kruse disputes the charges and says that he looked forward “to explaining what really happened in 2015 at Blue Bell.”

The indictment comes just three months after a judge threw out initial charges against Kruse because prosecutors did not present them to a grand jury. The company was fined more than $17 million and agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle civil False Claims Act violations. Prosecutors said the total sum was the second-largest ever paid in a food-safety case.