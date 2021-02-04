Following arrest of elementary principal, Neches ISD to meet Monday to discuss personnel

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The Neches ISD school board has called a special meeting for Monday. The only item on the agenda is “personnel matters.”

The announcement of the special meeting comes two days after an Anderson County grand jury returned indictments against Neches Elementary School Principal Kimberlyn Snider for interfering with a criminal investigation.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in Neches High School board room, 1509 Anderson County Road 349.

On Tuesday, Snider, the wife of Neches superintendent Randy Snider, turned herself to sheriff’s deputies and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, which is a felony, and five counts of official oppression, each count is a misdemeanor.

If she is convicted on all counts and receives the maximum sentence for each, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Sheriff Rudy Flores said that Snider is accused of interfering with with an investigation by his department of a sexual assault of a minor. The charges against Snider do not specify what she is alleged to have done that may have interfered with this investigation.

The investigation into the sexual assault is ongoing, Flores said. Because the case remains under investigation, he declined to provide more information.

A grand jury returned the indictment against Snider, who posted bail and was released from jail.

Kelli Karczewski, the attorney who represents the school district, said: “The charges came as a surprise to Mrs. Snider and to the NISD administration, who were unaware that an investigation was ongoing. Mrs. Snider’s service to the district has been longstanding and commendable.

“The administration, including Mrs. Snider, is cooperating with law enforcement and feel optimistic that with clarification the matter will be resolved expeditiously and without disruption to the educational environment of NISD students.”

“Mrs. Snider remains in her position as principal of Neches Elementary,” the attorney said Wednesday.

When a school board takes up personnel matters in executive session, members can “deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, resignation, duties, discipline or dismissal” of an employee or “hear a charge or complaint” against an employee.

Discussion in executive session is not conducted before the public. However, if the board takes any action against an employee, the vote has to be taken during open session, before those present.

School boards do not have to state which employee is the focus of their discussion before they enter into executive session.

Kaitlyn Scroggins represents Change for Neches, a group that almost 900 followers on its Facebook page. The group is working “toward a better school system for our children.”

She said many people affiliated with group have been complaining about Mrs. Snider for years. Some members have said the she has bullied children and asks inappropriately as an administrator.

“Every time we have brought up complaints, they have been shot down,” she said, noting that the complaints typically end up with her husband.

She said many members of Change for Neches want to see Mrs. Snider either immediately put on administrative leave or removed from office.

Scroggins said she is planning to circulate a petition calling for her dismissal if Snider is not fired.

“We will see where it goes,” she said of what the board does on Monday.

Because it is a special meeting, members of the public will not be able to speak at the meeting.