Food Network scrubs Season 20 of ‘Worst Cooks in America’ after winner charged with murdering adopted child

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Food Network has canceled the 20th season of “Worst Cooks in America” after its champion was arrested for allegedly murdering her adopted child.

Ariel Robinson, 29, was arrested last week along with her husband Jerry for the death of their 3-year-old-girl in South Carolina. They face counts of homicide by child abuse.

The 3-year-old girl, whom the Greenville County Coroner’s office identified as Victoria Smith, suffered “a series of blunt force injuries” from the Robinsons back in January, according to arrest warrants from NBC-affiliate WYFF.

The episodes, which all aired last year, have been removed from streaming platforms and YouTube, according to Deadline. Even the recaps, have been pulled from the Food Network website.

Robinson had told WYFF last year that the $25,000 prize money for the show was going to help her family because they had just adopted three children, including Smith.

“I just know that the Lord had his hands on me and he had a purpose for me to go on there,” she said in August. “He knew we were going through this adoption, we really could use the money and he just let everything work out for our good.”