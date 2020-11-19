Former CHRISTUS EMS worker sentenced to 60 years in prison for child porn possession

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man who was a former CHRISTUS EMS worker was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday morning on several charges of child pornography possession.

Matthew Clearman, 43, was arrested back on August 1 at the Bullard Fire department after a tip was received by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Clearman did not work for the Bullard Fire Department.

The tip was from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and it showed photos uploaded through Instagram of child porn and graphic images.

Investigators received 88 files from Instagram and showed victims that ranged in age from 7 to 16. There were hundreds of more files and images that were later found in his Lindale home.

Clearman pleaded guilty to three of the five charges against him and waived any rights to appeal. He was sentenced to 20 years for each count, which 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen ruled would be served consecutively.

At the time of Clearman’s arrest, CHRISTUS released a statement that said no patients were involved in any of the images. He was immediately let go.