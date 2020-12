MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A former East Texas teacher has been indicted on a charge of allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

Christopher Eppley, 36, was indicted last week, according to online judicial records for Harrison County.

The alleged encounter occurred with a student enrolled at Waskom ISD.

The incident occurred while Eppley was a teacher at Elysian Fields Middle School.

His first court appearance is set for February 9.