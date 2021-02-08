Former Hope Haven of East Texas employee sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping resident

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Hope Haven of East Texas employee pleaded guilty late Friday afternoon to sexually assaulting a child last year.

Andy Williams, 41, was accused of taking a teenage girl, who was staying with Hope Haven, to the organization’s office building and raping her in his personal office.

Hope Haven of East Texas is an organization that aims “to provide a safe home environment, minister the love of Christ, and to equip neglected and abused girls in the foster care system, preparing them for healthy adult living.”

The victim told police that she had returned to the organization in April of 2020 after running away. Three weeks later, Williams took her in his personal car to his office, waited for everyone else to leave, and then assaulted her.

He told the victim to keep the encounter a secret and that “he could get into a lot of trouble and go to jail if she told.”

According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, Williams was the Director of Residential Operations and he himself had established a rule in 2019 that employees could not have “one-on-one sessions” alone with residents. Multiple employees had noticed that Williams was having these sessions with the victim.

After the assault, Williams took the victim took a company picnic in his personal car, something else that employees were not supposed to do alone with residents. Investigators found several instances on security footage that Williams would go with the victim alone in his car or walk into the woods.

The documents state that his wife confronted him about the accusations and that Williams said the victim tried to seduce him.