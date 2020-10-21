Former Longview teacher indicted on child sexual assault charges

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County grand jury indicted a former Longview ISD teacher on multiple charges including sexual abuse and aggravated sexual assault with a child.

On July 16, Topher James Stout, 41, was initially arrested in Longview for aggravated sexual assault with a child under the age of 14.

He has since been accused of three other child sex charges and is being held in the Harrison County Jail. His bail has been set at half a million dollars.

Stout was taken into custody following an investigation by the Longview police department.

If convicted, Stout is facing life in prison for the charges.