Former Marshall ISD superintendent arrested on theft charges

NEW CANEY, Texas (KETK) – A former Marshall ISD superintendent is charged with felony theft charges outside of Houston.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, Kenn Franklin is accused of submitting fictitious expense sheets at least 22 times during 2020, adding up to well over $2,500 in reimbursements, according to court records. He is currently the superintendent of New Caney ISD in Montgomery County.

The arrest warrant alleges that Franklin was returning travel vouchers for work trips he did not actually take. Employees became suspicious when they did not see him at events he said he had traveled to.

An investigator said he saw Franklin at his home on October 6, 2020, despite that he later submitted nearly $260 in mileage payments for a trip to San Antonio. His phone and toll records were also viewed.

The district said that Franklin submitted his resignation on November 16. New Caney ISD released the following statement:

“New Caney ISD has been notified of the investigation by law enforcement. The district will provide requested information and assist law enforcement in any way that it can. On Nov. 16, 2020, Mr. Franklin submitted, and the Board of Trustees accepted his resignation. The district cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation.”

The report by KPRC states that Franklin turned himself in on January 7.

Franklin was the Marshall ISD superintendent from 2006-2009 before leaving for New Caney.