Former paralegal for Longview law firm charged with embezzling close to $40,000

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore woman has been charged with allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 from a law firm where she worked as a paralegal over the course of two years .

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, 39-year-old Rebecca Sue Williams was employed by Pelaia Law Center in Longview. She is charged with writing checks to herself from June 2017 to February 2019.

Over the course of the alleged scheme, Williams took just over $37,000. The documents stated that Williams would forge company checks and withhold deposit money.

When confronted by investigators, Williams confessed, saying “I took money from him.” The warrant says that she “would write checks to herself if she needed to pay a bill that she did not have. She said she knew it was wrong at the time, but she could not stop doing it…” She also said that it was hard to stop because “It was easy.”

Williams would then take checks and cash them at a local bank. She is currently being held in the Gregg County North Jail on a $20,000 bond.