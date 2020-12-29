Former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager arrested on theft charge

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – After an investigation into the chamber’s accounts, the former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager Tara Hood was arrested Monday on a felony theft charge.

Hood, also known as Tara Tartarski, was arrested at her residence in Rusk at around 1:00 p.m. Monday without incident.

Earlier this year, the annual audit of the chamber accounts was requested. A number of disparities were identified as the information was gathered.

Rusk Chamber of Commerce president Austin Young commented on the matter, stating that what the auditors found prompted an investigation.

“Because the case is pending, no additional information is available at this time,” Young said.

Hood became manager of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce in 2016, according to the Jacksonville Daily Progress.

She was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.