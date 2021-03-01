Former Tyler resident sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting child over 8-year period

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Tyler resident pleaded guilty on multiple child sexual assault charges Monday afternoon and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Alan Felton, 49, who had been living in North Carolina, was arrested by US Marshals on September 9. He was charged with sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

A warrant obtained by KETK News back in 2020 showed that the abuse began when the victim was just 6 years old and continued for eight years. In an interview with police, Felton denied the allegations.

During his hearing, Felton said that what he did was “insurmountable in my mind” and when asked about his plea replied, “I’m absolutely guilty.”

Felton said that he was on a “slew of pills” for various health reasons, but also for depression. He said his treatment began in January.

Felton, who was already convicted of child sex crimes back in 1999, had been held in the Smith County Jail with a bond higher than $1.5 million since the fall.

Before moving from Tyler to North Carolina, Felton registered as a sex offender and his “Risk Level” was rated as “HIGH.”