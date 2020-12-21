Fourth murder suspect from July shooting captured in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A fourth man wanted for a July shooting in Tyler was captured by police Monday morning.

According to Officer Andy Erbaugh, Kobe Warthsaw was surrounded by the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force in the 1200 block of Spring Avenue at 11 a.m. He hid from police, but captured after a quick chase.

He has been booked on a murder charge and for evading arrest. A mugshot and bond information have not yet been made available.

Robert Robertson, Kevondus Brantley and Trey Barreau are the other three suspects who have already been arrested in this case.

Back on July 9, 21-year-old Draveon McCullough was found dead with a gunshot wound on West Vance Street in Tyler.

Police say that McCullough had pointed a gun at a homeowner and then a fight broke out. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed.

When officers arrived on scene back in July, they found “a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene.