Grand jury indicts Smith County man who sheriff’s office says bit deputy, tried to evade arrest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A grand jury has indicted a man being held in Smith County Jail on charges related to escaping from custody and injuring an arresting deputy.

Danny Tate, 40, was indicted on escape, assaulting a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He is being held on bonds of more $500,000, records show.

Last year, Tate was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of slashing a co-worker’s throat.

Larry Christian, Smith County Sheriff’s Office information officer, said that deputies tried to arrest Tate on Oct. 6 on a parole violation charge when Tate escaped from custody.

A week later, Tate was spotted in a vehicle by a deputy. Tate then drove to his home at 12449 FM 14 and ran. Tate was chased down by a deputy. During the ensuing scuffle, Tate bit the deputy drawing blood, Christian said.

Last May, a different grand jury indicted Tate on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

At that time, the sheriff’s office responded to a report that a man bleeding from the throat on Ann Campbell Road was picked up by a man driving a black car.

Deputies identified the man in the car as Tate. The sheriff’s office said Tate and the victim worked together on U.S. Highway 69 and got into a fight after allegedly smoking K2.

Prior to that, Tate had numerous arrests dating back to 2007 on charges that include driving violations, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief, judicial records show.