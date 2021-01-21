Gregg Co. man sentenced to 19 months in prison for making nearly half a million dollars by selling anabolic steroids

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man was sentenced to just over a year and a half in federal prison on Wednesday in a scheme where he illegally sold anabolic steroids.

Tony Goss, 53, pleaded guilty back in September to distribute thousands of pills containing the illeagal steroids. He also had the steroids in powder in luquid form, all totaling:

5,493 pills

4,192 grams of powder

2,960 milliliters of liquid steroids

Before he pleaded guilty last year, he had to forfeit a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup that he bought with the profits along with $459,285.25 of cash that he made through the scheme.

Per federal law, he also had to surrender several firearms. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Tyler Field Office, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Ft. Worth Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.

Goss has been arrested several times in Gregg County over multiple decades, but has rarely been convicted.

He was charged with three counts of theft through worthless checks three times in the 1990s, but they were all dismissed. In 2000, he was accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. After a three-day trial, a jury found him not guilty.

Then in 2006, Goss was taken into custody for a DWI. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail and one-year probation.