Stolen RV trailer reported by Gregg County Sheriffs office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A RV was reported stolen by the Gregg County Sheriffs office.

Officials say it was taken from the RV park on FM 2207 and the North Service Road by Lonestar between Aug. 14 and 15.

The RV is a 2019 Shasta Oasis 33′ camper trailer, and ‘desert’ tan in color. The license number is B222989.

The Gregg County Sheriffs office is looking for information and any suspects who could be related to the theft of the trailer.

If you have any information contact the Investigator Scott Morrison at 903-237-2532 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.