Gun Barrel City man charged with having meth

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County narcotics investigators on Monday arrested a man in Gun Barrel City after he tried throw out drugs from his car, the sheriff’s office said.

Willie Dolan Brown, 35, Gun Barrel City, was being stopped for a traffic violation when he threw an object out the passenger-side window, the information said.

Investigators Gabriel Shue and Jonathan Hutchison stopped the man and found the object, which they determined to be meth.

Brown was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

