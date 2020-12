SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A man pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk early Friday morning and then drove away after getting money, police said.

The man on the surveillance camera at Natalie’s Food Mart, 1321 Broadway St., appears to be Hispanic with light skin tones.

He entered the store at 2 a.m. and was driving a black extended cab pickup.

Those with information can call 903-885-9302 or Crime stoppers 903-885-2020.