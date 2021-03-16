Hallsville man facing drug, firearms charges after Emergency Response Team converges on residence

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A man was charged with drug and firearms crimes after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday morning.

Team members converged on a residence at 2145 Franklin Road in Hallsville and took into custody Thomas Andrew Craig, 21, of Hallsville. He is in Harrison County Jail charged with possession of

a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Harrison County judicial records show he has previously been arrested at least six times.

Law officers seized narcotics and several firearms, two of which were reported as stolen, said a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation and arrest came as a result of a cooperative effort between the Violent Crime and Drug task forces in Harrison County.