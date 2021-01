MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests and recovered a large amount of narcotics, money and stolen firearms in Marshall Thursday around 11 a.m.

Items seized during search, photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement obtained a narcotic search warrant and searched a house on Katherine Street in Marshall. The search revealed several firearms, “a large amount of narcotics” and money.

Maygn Goode of Harleton and Mark Lewis of Marshall were arrested.

A mugshot of Goode was not made immediately available.