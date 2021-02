Hearing for Gregg County commissioner, three others charged with election fraud pushed to May

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A status hearing for a sitting Gregg County commissioner and three others charged with election fraud has been pushed back to May 7, according to online judicial records.

Shannon Brown, the Precinct 4 commissioner and three others are charged in connection with an organized vote harvesting scheme during the 2018 Democratic primary election. They are facing multiple counts of Engaging in Organized Election Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Mail Ballot Application, Unlawful Possession of Ballot/Ballot Envelope, Election Fraud, and Tampering With a Governmental Record.

The others charged in the case include, Marlena Jackson, Charlie Burns, and DeWayne Ward.

The case involves allegations of vote harvesting made during the 2018 election race for Gregg County Pct. 4 County Commissioner between Brown and Kasha Williams.

According to District Attorney Tom Watson, the investigation began after the 2018 Democratic primary election when a concerned citizen filed a complaint alleging fraudulent voting practices occurring within Gregg County’s Precinct 4.

In comparison, Precincts 1, 2, and 3, combined, had less than 15 requests for mail-in ballots due to voter disability. While Kasha Williams led Shannon Brown by more than 20 percentage points during in-person voting, seventy-three percent of the mail-in ballots were cast in favor of Shannon Brown, ultimately leading to his victory.

He squeaked by Williams in the election by just four votes.

That race drew more mail-in ballots by far than the county’s other three precincts combined. It also seemed to have an unusually high percentage of people younger than 65 who claimed a disability as their reason for voting by mail.

The 787 mail-in ballots tallied in the March primary represent more than 37 percent of votes cast in the Brown/Williams contest, which Brown won by five votes. Of the 787 ballot applications, at least 226 claimed a disability — almost 29 percent.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office is accusing Brown, Jackson, Burns, and Ward of being “ballot harvesters,” or people who deliver mail-in votes for a candidate for money.

The indictment alleges that the group targeted young, able-bodied voters to cast ballots by mail by fraudulently claiming they were disabled in order to increase the pool of ballots needed to swing the race in Brown’s favor.

“Voting is one of our most precious rights as Americans,” said Watson. “We get to choose who we want to represent our interests, locally, statewide, and nationally. Unfortunately, there are individuals out there who would jeopardize the integrity of our elections for personal gain. My office stands strong with the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that the integrity of our electoral system is protected.”

Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) issued the following statement at the time in conjunction with Representative Jay Dean (R- Longview) on the indictments:

“Today a Gregg County Grand Jury indicted four defendants on election offenses committed during the 2018 Democratic primary race for Gregg County Commissioner for Precinct Four. The indictment alleges 134 felony counts against the four defendants, including Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown. The indictments cover a range of offenses including engaging in organized election fraud and fraudulent use of a mail ballot application. “During the 2018 race between Kasha Williams and Mr. Brown, some concerning numbers were released. “In all other Gregg County precincts, a combined total of 12 mail ballot applications were requested based on a voter’s disability. In Precinct 4, voters requested 366 ballots based on the voters’ disabilities. While Williams defeated Brown by more than 20 points in in-person early voting and election day ballots, 73% of these 366 mail ballot votes were cast for Brown, who ultimately won the election by five votes. According to county elections data, 69% percent of mail ballot applications for Brown’s race were marked as being assisted by a third-party.”

“Voting by mail is an important tool for our over-65 and disabled citizens. Mail-in ballots are also most vulnerable to cheating and fraud. We must protect Texas election integrity and we will,” said Hughes.

“The alleged account of voter fraud appears so clearly to be a problem in our districts, but we are encouraged by the attention it has brought to the issue, both here and statewide, and by the opportunity to fix this problem.,” said Dean.

Under Texas election law, mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are physically ill and cannot vote in-person as a result.

