East Texas man charged with attempted capital murder after shooting deputy

UPDATE (7:30 A.M.) – An East Texas man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after allegedly shooting a Henderson County deputy twice early Thursday morning.

41-year-old Jack Raburn, of Kemp, was taken into custody by deputies after a manhunt. The incident began just after 3 a.m., according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse said that the man was being pulled over for a traffic stop. Raburn drove away in his car as the deputy was walking up to him. Later, Raburn rammed the deputy’s patrol car and sped off again.

Raburn allegedly bailed out of his car after crashing into a ditch on HWY 175 in Eustace and shot a deputy twice in the leg while he was running away. The deputy has been hospitalized in Tyler and is expected to make a full recovery.

Raburn then allegedly stole a car from a nearby home and drove back to his home. He was found on the rood with a shotgun and a pistol. He was brought into custody without further incident.

