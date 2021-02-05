Henderson County deputies rescue 79 dogs, charge owner with animal cruelty near Chandler

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County deputies rescued 79 dogs from a trailer home and charged the owner with animal cruelty near Chandler on Friday.

Barbara Ann Ramsey, 65, who lived at the home in the 21000 block of Deer Run Road, was arrested on Thursday.

The dogs were found living in feces and urine and unsanitary conditions inside the trailer home, according to a release.

On Jan. 22, Ramsey was cited for having four vicious animals on her property, and reportedly did not address the citations. More violations were found and citations were issued.

On Thursday, a caller reported a vehicle dumping a group of dogs in the parking lot of a gas station on State Highway 31 in Athens.

Athens police found a mother and 10 puppies and took them to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.

Deputy Mills located Ramsey in Murchison dumping the dogs and arrested her for a traffic violation.

392nd District Judge Scott McKee signed multiple arrest warrants for Ramsey and the charges were added to her at the jail.

On Friday, Justice of Peace Tony Duncan signed paperwork needed to seize the neglected animals. Judge Scott Williams issued a search warrant for the trailer house.

“We’ve have been on this case for the past couple of weeks, and I am thankful to report the success in this massive rescue effort,” Hillhouse said.

Animal Control Officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Malakoff, Tool, and Chandler Police Departments all helped with the rescue.

The investigation is ongoing, Hillhouse said, and additional charges may be filed. All the dogs were taken to the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.