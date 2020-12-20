Henderson County man in custody after assaulting deputy while being arrested, escaping

UPDATE (11:13 A.M) – Smitherman was caught and is now in custody.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday morning, Joshua Smitherman assaulted a deputy while being arrested and escaped on foot.

The sheriff’s office received a call of a suspicious person in the Cherokee Shores subdivision, where Smitherman was first located.

Smitherman is now wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant and is believed to be in the Payne Springs area of Henderson County.

If you have any information in reference to his location please call the Sheriff’s Office at 9036755128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1800545TIPS.