Henderson County sex offender arrested, tried to hide meth by kicking it under police car

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County man who failed to register as a sex offender was taken into custody Tuesday and was also charged with possession of meth.

Ronnie Gilmore, 60, was arrested along St. Louise Dr. while he was walking. After being taken into custody, a deputy noticed a black pouch underneath the patrol car that contained meth.

Gilmore admitted that he tried to get rid of the meth by kicking it under the patrol car, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

He was taken to the Henderson County Jail was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence.