Hopkins County man charged with burglary; stolen weapons seized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for multiple counts of theft of a firearm in relation to a string of burglaries dating back to 2011.

On Wednesday, investigators received a Crimestoppers tip that led them to Justin Carty.

After locating Carty at an apartment complex, investigators spoke to him and, after he gave consent to search the residence, located what they identified as a stolen pistol.

Investigators also learned that Carty had traded two other firearms to Cordryc Shropshire in exchange for guns and marijuana. Shrophshire provided law officers the guns, which, according to information from the sheriff’s department, had been stolen in Hopkins County in 2011.

Carty also admitted to breaking into several cars, the information said.

Carty was booked into the Hopkins County Jail for three counts of theft of firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Shropshire was booked into the jail for theft of a firearm.