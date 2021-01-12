Horned DC protester appears in court after fasting since arrest, mom says he eats strict organic diet

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a fur hat with horns was also charged Saturday in Wednesday’s chaos. Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli, was taken into custody Saturday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

PHOENIX (NEXSTAR) — An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has made his first court appearance.

A judge on Monday scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who also goes by the name Jake Angeli. He has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering over the weekend.

Photos captured Chansley inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear.

His attorney, Gerald Williams, said Monday that Chansley hasn’t been able to eat since his arrest Saturday because of a restricted diet, adding that he wasn’t sure if it was tied to religious or health reasons, according to the Arizona Republic.

Outside the courthouse, his mother, Martha Chansley, told reporters that her son is on a strict diet and that “he gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” the paper reported.

Magistrate Judge Deborah Fine pointed Williams to the U.S. Marshal’s office to resolve the problem, adding that Chansley “needs to eat.”

Chansley hasn’t yet entered a plea on charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.