Houston police officer fatally shot

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston police sergeant was killed Monday at around 1:30 p.m. in North Houston, according to our sister station KPRC.com.

The incident took place near Interstate 45 between North Shepherd and Little York.

According to the Houston police, there is no other information at this time.

Late last month on October 20, another Houston police officer, by the name of Sergeant Harold Preston, was shot multiple times.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.