Infant found with injection marks, tests positive for heroin; three charged

Photo courtesy of San Angelo Police Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been charged with a first degree felony injury to a child, after a two-month-old baby girl was found unconscious with injection marks.

Officials performed CPR on the two-month-old while being taken to Shannon Medical Center for treatment. When officials took a urine sample, the baby tested positive for heroin. The infant was then taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Forth Worth where she was put on life-support.

Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit responded and learned the baby’s 21-year-old mother, Destiney Harbour, gave birth at a residence in late August and the baby had not received any formal medical care since her birth.

Harbour’s mother, 37-year-old Christin Bradley and Bradley’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Dustin Smock had assisted with the infant’s care inside the home.

While executing a search warrant, officials found drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills.

Harbour, Bradley and Smock were arrested and charged with a First Degree Felony Injury to a Child-Serious Bodily Injury.

This is an ongoing investigation, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes in.

