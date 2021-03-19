Jack in the Box manager stabbed after asking man to wear mask; suspect on run

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (WJW) — Police in Texas are looking for a man accused of stabbing a fast-food restaurant manager three times after being asked to wear a face mask.

According to the League City Police Department, officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at a Jack in the Box around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The man reportedly entered the restaurant without a mask and was told by employees that a mask was required for him to be served or use the drive-thru.

“The suspect belligerently refused and said [the restaurant] did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Police say the man walked towards the door as if to leave. The shift manager turned away from the man, who then tackled and stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene.

Other employees came to the manager’s aid. The injured shift manager was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for three stab wounds. He has since been released.

Officers searched the area for the man, who remains at large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate about two weeks ago. The state also did away with limits on the number of diners that businesses can serve indoors.

Ratliff reminded residents to respect coronavirus policies that have been put in place by local businesses.

“All I would ask is that people respect the opinions and the policies of these businesses,” he said. “If we have a situation that we get a call, in reference to someone who is failing to abide by the policy of their business, then we will respond to the call. If they refuse to leave, they will be arrested for criminal trespass. There’s no reason to let it get to that point.”