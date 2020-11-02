Judge orders prosecution to turn over evidence to defense by Nov. 15 in case of Tyler man accused of child sexual assault

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Judge Christi Kennedy on Monday morning ordered Smith County prosecutors to turn over evidence to the defense team of a man accused of posing as a teenager to underage girls.

Luis Ortiz, 23, is facing up to life in prison on several charges from back in April for allegedly sending graphic messages to minors on social media and inviting them for sexual acts all while lying about his age.

Defense attorney Matt Bingham said that he has received no evidence from prosecutors since July. The DA’s office had said at a hearing in August that there was a substantial amount of evidence they were going through, including two cell phones.

Bingham said that he was concerned that there is a pre-trial hearing in one month and he still has no indication of what the evidence against Ortiz entails. The defense is especially interested in the cell phones with Bingham saying he intends to hand them over to a forensic expert.

In a testy exchange with prosecutor Clay Kimbrough, Kennedy ordered that all evidence pertaining to the charges against Ortiz be turned over by November 15. Kimbrough replied that the evidence, including the cell phones, crosses multiple jurisdictions and that it would impede the investigations.

They’ve had months Mr. Kimbrough. Months. This case has been indicted for five months… You have not provided to the defense all the discovery in the [government’s] possession. Judge Kennedy, 114th District Court

Kimbrough replied that although he believed that it would be improper to hand over the evidence, he would comply with the order.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Supreme Court has ordered that no trials take place for the rest of the year.