K-9 officer dies after man opens fire on police car

LA VERGNE, Tennessee (KETK/WKRN) – A Tennessee K-9 officer died late Wednesday night after being shot three times when a man opened fire on a police car.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, K-9 Sjaak underwent major surgery after the attack on Tuesday, but he did not survive. His handler, Officer Justin Darby was not injured in the shooting.

The suspected gunman was found dead in his car at an apartment complex after a chase.

“Our hearts are broken. Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss.” Interim La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis

Sjaak worked with the La Vergne Police Department since 2014 and his service arrangements are still being finalized.