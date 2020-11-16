K-9 officer killed in pursuit of domestic battery suspect

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Indiana (KETK/FOX 59) – A K-9 officer in Indiana is dead after chasing a domestic battery suspect Saturday night.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were chasing 36-year-old Michael Stephens around 4:20 p.m. when he fled into the woods.

K-9 Diesel chased Stephens while his handler stayed behind to watch two separate people. Diesel was later found dead next to the interstate. It is unclear how he died.

Stephens was later found hiding in the ditch. He was wanted on two counts of domestic battery in front of children and is now also charged with:

Cruelty to a Law Enforcement Animal

Resisting Law Enforcement

Domestic Battery

Intimidation

Strangulation

Stephens is currently being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a 48-hour hold, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim in the domestic battery was said to have been taken to a hospital for injuries.

Diesel was taken to the sheriff’s department where his handler and his family were given time with the K9.