Kilgore PD asks for help finding motorcycle stolen from citizen’s porch

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking community assistance in locating a stolen motorcycle.

A 2016 Harley Softail Slim was taken from the owners front porch on Post Oak Road in Kilgore on Jan. 21.

According to police, suspects drove up in a small passenger car, then one got out and stole the motorcycle. The two then drove off toward US 259 N.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Andre Phillips by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com, or by phone at 903-218-6904.