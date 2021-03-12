Kilgore teen charged with sexually assaulting a child

Photo: Smith County Sheriff’s Office

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore teen is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

17-year-old Jaxson Downey was arrested on March 3 and has since posted a $50,000 bond out of the Smith County Jail.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News states that the victim told police the alleged assaults occurred twice in February and she made an outcry after the second incident.

In an interview with police, Downey admitted that he had been drinking but claimed not to remember the alleged assaults. The warrant states that he later admitted that he remembered the second time.

Downey’s first court appearance has not been scheduled.

