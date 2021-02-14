Kilgore woman charged in Friday night shooting in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Kilgore Texas woman was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with second degree aggravated battery in a Friday night shooting that left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Jessica Griffith, 34, is accused of shooting James Giles, during an altercation with another man in downtown Shreveport.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Spring Street.

When they arrived, officers found Giles suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. While Shreveport Fired Department EMS’s rushed Giles to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment, SPD officers detained multiple individuals who were also present at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, Violent Crimes investigators learned Giles had engaged in a fight with another adult male when the male dropped a firearm during the fight.

According to booking information, when the male dropped the 9mm firearm, Griffith allegedly picked it up and fired, shooting Giles in the stomach.

After investigators and detectives interviewed Griffith, at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, she was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of aggravated second degree battery.

In Louisiana a second degree aggravated battery conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and an up to $10,000 fine.