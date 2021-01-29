Law officers arrest 2, seize drugs and $10,000 after simultaneously raiding homes in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and drugs and money confiscated when law agencies simultaneously descended on two houses early Thursday morning in Palestine.

Police took Lester Earl Anderson, 69, and Charlotte Anderson, 55, both of Palestine, in custody and booked them in the Anderson County Jail, said information from Palestine Police Department.

They face multiple charges including:

Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Tampering With Evidence

And Possession of Marijuana

The charges were enhanced because the alleged crimes took place near the Washington Early Childhood Development Center, a drug-free zone.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, members of Palestine Police Department’s Criminal Investigations and SWAT units, Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Agency and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at residences in the 300 block of Joe Louis Street and the 200 block of Douglas Street.

Police had received complaints that people in both locations were involved with drugs and several agencies launched an investigation, the announcement said.

At the homes, officers confiscated $10,000, 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 7 ounces of cocaine, many pills suspected to be Xanax and Soma and one ounce of marijuana, police said.

Scales and and baggies used in the sale of narcotics also were in the homes, police said.