Lawsuit against Longview doctor accused of molesting children expanded to 6 victims

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit outlining years of alleged sexual abuse by a Longview doctor caring for children has been expanded to include a total of six victims.

Matt E. Hipke was arrested in August on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and he was released on a $1 million bond.

The original $1 million lawsuit was filed by the mother of one victim, but a Tuesday Gregg County court filing includes five new victims, two of which were siblings. Hipke is accused of molesting and sexually abusing the children, with some as early as 2015.

Hipke was an internal medicine specialist who practiced adolescent medicine as part of the Adolescent Care Team in Longview. The Texas Medical Board suspended Hipke’s medical license due to allegations of him sexually abusing three of his male patients under the age of 17.

The former physician treated only ‘teens and tweens’ and focused on health and life counseling.

However, the lawsuit documents stated that he “is not, and has never been, a licensed psychiatrist, counselor or therapist.”

Lawyers for the victim’s families wrote that Hipke “used his position of trust and confidence to lure and gain access to young children… through repeat patients and new visits.”

The documents also state multiple practices by Hipke that should have raised the alarm with staff members that there was inappropriate conduct happening.

For instance, Hipke kept his own set of private, patient medical records in his office and did not allow anyone on the staff to view them. He also did not allow any parents or staff members to be in the room with him when he was with the children.

“Employees were aware of… Hipke’s secretive and suspicious behavior related his treatment of minor children. Yet employees… never intervened or notified anyone. Based on [his behavior], employees knew, or should have known, that Hipke was engaging in improper behavior with children.” Lawsuit

Hipke was originally reported to the Texas Medical Board in 2018 relating to his behavior, but the lawsuit did not say who made it or what the result of any potential investigation was.