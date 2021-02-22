Lindale man indicted on capital murder charges from violent wreck that killed pregnant ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man has been indicted on capital murder charges that stem from a violent crash that killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

David Joshua Reed, 40, is accused of killing 26-year-old Shelby Duarte and 43-year-old Timothy Nelson Jr. back in the early-morning hours of December 9. They died after they were hit by a truck driven by Reed.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, Reed was also trying to blow himself up and had loaded his vehicle with propane tanks.

Investigators at the scene found that Reed drove his white pickup into a camper trailer, which completely destroyed it. Duarte and Nelson were thrown 65 feet as a result of the crash, hitting the front of a house. It is unknown if they were inside or outside the camper at the time of the collision.

Nelson’s family lived inside the home and were woken up by the crash. They told investigators that Duarte and Nelson were living together in the trailer. The warrant stated that Duarte had recently left Reed and that he was the subject of several cases of alleged abuse against her, including kidnapping and assault.

The warrant stated that Duarte had been hiding her car behind the house while staying with Nelson because she was afraid of Reed. After the crash, he fled on foot but was later tracked down by authorities.

Reed claimed to investigators after his arrest that Duarte had told him that she was pregnant. However, her family disputes this.

That night, Reed was texting with her when Nelson began responding instead. He then drove to Nelson’s trailer “with the intent to kill both Duarte and Nelson… [and] his unborn child.”

Before the crash, he left Duarte a voicemail that said: You reap what you sow. I’ll see you in hell.” Under Texas law, if someone is convicted of capital murder, the only sentencing options are the death penalty or life in prison without parole.