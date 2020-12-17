Longview couple kidnapped at gunpoint, suspect arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview couple was threatened at gunpoint by a man who demanded drugs and money Dec. 16.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Brandon Portley of Tyler. The couple said they had known Portley for several years.

After initially confronting them at their Longview residence, Portley ordered them at gunpoint to get into their vehicle, then told them to drive to another location at Mobberly Street get money.

Once at the location, the couple was able to get away from Portley and contact the Longview Police Department.

Portley was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.