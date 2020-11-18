Longview man charged in Louisiana for setting stolen car on fire

TALLULAH, Louisiana (KETK/KTVE) – A Longview man has been arrested in Louisiana for allegedly setting a car fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office took 21-year-old James Oden into custody in Madison Parish on one count of arson and for possession of stolen property.

The Tallulah Fire Department responded to the blaze on November 14 and determined that the fire was set intentionally. They also learned that the car had been stolen out of Longview.

Deputies identified Oden as a suspect in the case and they were led to him through a tip. Oden allegedly admitted to setting the fire after getting frustrated with not being able to refuel it.