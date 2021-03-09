Longview man charged with barging into meeting, pretending to be CIA officer

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man has been charged with impersonating a public servant in a bizarre incident where he pretended to be a CIA officer.

Travis Cain, 33, is accused of barging into a meeting at the Longview World of Wonders (WOW), a children’s museum, back on February 22. He was wearing a tactical vest with an empty pistol holder on his hip. A staff member recognized him as the husband of a current employee.

Cain allegedly then pulled out a photocopied document with black marker through it, making it look like it was a redacted government document. He claimed he was doing an investigation for the CIA.

According to a warrant obtained by KETK News, Cain demanded that everyone in the room give him their phones. He questioned them about another employee at the WOW museum and her husband along with random questions before suddenly leaving.

The warrant did not specify whether Cain gave them back their phones before leaving or what his motive possibly could have been.

When police detained him, Cain said he was very convincing and asked police to “confirm if he actually was an agent with the CIA.”

He posted a $125,000 bond and his initial court appearance has not yet been set. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.